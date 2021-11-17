WV business owner authors article in national magazine

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Dr. Robert Martino, owner of Wilson Martino Dental, has been published in the November issue of Dental Economics.

Wilson Martino Dental has locations in Bridgeport and throughout north central West Virginia.

Dr. Robert Martino

Martino is a Clarksburg native and 1990 West Virginia University School of Dentistry graduate and said he was humbled to contribute to the journal, which is considered a prestigious publication within the dental industry. The November edition focuses on dental implants. Martino’s article talks about his company OraCare, a professional dental rinse company.

“I’m very honored that they chose to feature OraCare as a part of this issue,” said Dr. Martino. “Our team has worked hard to raise awareness around how OraCare helps patients who have implants.”

You can find Dr. Martino’s feature in the November issue of Dental Economics on page 74.

More about Dr. Martino:

Dr. Robert Martino owns and operates seven dental practices in West Virginia, presiding as CEO of Wilmar Management Company. He authored “You Don’t Know What You Don’t Know”, a guide for the new dental school graduate. He is also a founder and CEO of EASW, a worldwide aeronautics company located in Bridgeport, W.Va. In 2013, Dr. Martino founded Freedom Day USA, a national thank-you movement that has given over $35 million in free services to active military, veterans and their immediate family members. His most recent charitable movement “OraCare Cares” has donated OraCare’s mouth rinse to thousands of cancer patients across the country to help with the oral side effects of treatment.