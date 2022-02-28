CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Monday at the Robinson Grand Preforming Arts Center, West Virginia Cant Wait held an event that named three local Hometown Heroes.

West Virginia Cant Wait believes that the people who are the closest to the problem are the best ones to solve it.

So, West Virginia Cant Wait gave out $2,000 award, leadership training and coaching, access to mental health and safety services, lastly they were connected with others who are also making a difference.

The Hometown Heroes selected were, The Vintage Theatre Company, Caroline Critchfield, and Friends Feeding Friends.

The Vintage Theatre Company accepts award. (WBOY Image)

Jason A. Young runs The Vintage Theatre Company who works with and helps artists, students, businesses, and communities. He also runs the Preforming Arts Conservatory at Notre Dame High School.

“The award means that people are noticing the incredible work and the incredible sacrifice that is being made by every artist that has any interaction with The Vintage Theatre Company,” said Jason A. Young, Founding Producer and Artistic Director for The Vintage Theatre Company.

Caroline Critchfield accepts award. (WBOY Image)

Caroline Critchfield was described as a true caring ally and who is very hands on with the LGBTQ+ Community. She is someone who always thinks of others first, and someone who was all about helping the underdog.

Friends Feeding Friends accept award. (WBOY Image)

Friends Helping Friends is a group based out of Clarksburg that feeds and assists the homeless with any needs they may have. The group is entirely funded by the public and needs community volunteers. They do more then just feed the homeless, as they help those who need help the most.

“We will use that money to disperse back into our community to help our friends,” said Michelle Freeman, Vice President and Founder of Friends Feeding Friends, “We call the homeless our friends, because to us they are our friends.”

West Virginia Cant Wait awarded a total of 40 awards to the state of W.V. and Clarksburg earned three of these awards.



