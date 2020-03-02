WV Can’t Wait holds town hall in Harrison County

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- WV Can’t Wait held its 186th town hall across West Virginia on Sunday in Harrison County.

Locals from the community were able to meet and chat with gubernatorial candidate Stephen Smith and other members of the movement. They were also able to hear the Democratic platform and give feedback.

WV Can’t Wait believes if they want a government by and for the people, the politician’s job is to listen and take notes.

“My wife and I are educators and in the past two years we’ve seen attacks on education,” explained Ryan Deems, who attended the event. We’ve seen a legislature that is made up of 134 people but has two educators in it. They try to make laws about education and when educators have tried to email and talk to our legislators saying these are bad policies and here’s why, and they ignored us.”

Members of the movement encourage everyone to vote this upcoming election.

If you would like to volunteer, donate, or learn more about WV Can’t Wait policy platform you can check out their website.