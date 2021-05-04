WV Catholic Schools celebrate day of giving

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Catholic Schools across the Mountain State took part in a day of giving, including two in Clarksburg.

Notre Dame High School and Saint Mary’s Grade School raised money through the state-wide campaign on Tuesday, called “One Mission, One Day.”

The Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston is holding a day of giving to its 24 catholic schools in the state of West Virginia.

The campaign was created by the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston. Donations to the schools help pay for tuition assistance, sports teams, performing arts and keeping the schools operating.

“The main funding for Catholic Schools is the tuition payments that the students make, and then the churches in the area help us. But, we do have a lot of very generous donors who we’re very grateful for, because we really couldn’t keep the schools going without them,” said Ian McAra, Advancement Director of Notre Dame High School and Saint Mary’s Grade School.

Anyone can donate to any of the 24 schools associated with the Diocese until midnight on Tuesday by visiting their website here.