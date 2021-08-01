WV celebrates tax free weekend

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Tax Free shopping was held throughout the Mountain State during the weekend of Friday, July 30, giving residents the chance to take advantage of the shopping opportunity.

Many said this tax-free holiday weekend is a great opportunity to get out and purchase some clothes for school. The weekend event removes the state sales and use tax charged on a range of items needed as kids go back to school, including clothes, supplies, computers and more, as long as those items are under a certain price.

School students said the discounted taxes can make it easier for both the families and the students themselves to be well-prepared for a new school year.

“I think It means a lot to a lot of people because not everybody has that extra penny or that extra dollar to spend, because people are living paycheck to paycheck, it’s not likely easy on them. As far as us teenagers, you know, for us working during summer and stuff like that we’re trying to save up as much money as we can,” said Aiden Moreno, a junior at South Harrison High School.

The tax-free holiday will end Monday, August 2, at 11:59 p.m. at participating retail stores. For more information on what you can buy tax free, you can visit the West Virginia State Tax Departments website.