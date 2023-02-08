CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Community Development Hub (The Hub) is seeking artists to create a public art mural on the side of the Kelly Miller Community Center, according to a release.

The mural seeks to honor Mary Hunt, the former Community Economic Development Senior Program Director who retired in 2022. The project is made possible through funding from the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation.

The Community Center sits in the Clarksburg neighborhood of Monticello, located on E B Saunders way just south of Main Street, which has an “unobstructed view” of the building. The Hub plans to work with the West Virginia Black Heritage Festival board of directors—the owners of the building—to capitalize on this view.

The Hub requests candidates provide a proposal that considers the following:

Statement of Interest: A brief statement outlining interest and qualifications for this project.

Size Requirements: The piece MUST be framed and affixed to the side of the building in a secure manner. The mural must be able to accommodate a 6 ft wide x 28 ft long frame.

Other Project Considerations: Maintenance and Durability: The completed artwork must be able to sustain, over time, natural weather conditions and require no maintenance. Safety and Security: The selected artwork will be evaluated on the overall safety and security of the finished work. Mural Focus: Celebrating the history of the Monticello community and honoring the legacy of Mary Hunt at the Benedum Foundation (only request is the inclusion of a black dog somewhere in the mural).



The budget for the project is set to be $10,000 and includes costs for the following:

Materials

Equipment

Labor

Permits

Insurance

Travel

Installation

Shipping

Maintenance instruction document

Written and professional photographic documentation of the completed project

Submissions are open until Feb. 17, the selected artists will be notified on Feb. 27. The mural is set to be unveiled to the public this June.

More information on the project, including application, legal requirements and how to apply, can be found here.