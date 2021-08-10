WV congressman visits Bridgeport to discuss concerns with retired workers

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — Congressman David McKinley made a stop in Harrison County on Tuesday.

On Aug. 10, the congressman met with retired federal workers at the Eat N’ Park in Bridgeport. During his visit, McKinley listened to some of the group’s concerns and explained some of the current events happening in Washington, D.C.

“They are interested in West Virginia, the future. They’ve retired here, they want to live here, and they want to understand they want to understand some of the things,” said Mckinley. “The pitfalls that could happen to them by virtue of making the decision to stay here. So, we had a very interactive conversation with them.”

Congressman McKinley said that the information gathered at meetings like these often ends up in new legislation.