CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Clarksburg will soon be receiving a visit from the WV Dance Company.

According to a Robinson Grand release, the dance company will be holding a concert at 4 p.m. on April 30 at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center at 444 W. Pike St.

(Courtesy of Robinson Grand)

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome the state’s premier professional dance company to the Robinson Grand stage,” said Jason A Young, program manager at The Robinson Grand. “This homegrown troupe has 45 years of experience creating spectacular, crowd-pleasing dance performances.”

The WV Dance Company’s performance is “an interactive, multicultural event” involving dance, music, props and costumes, the release said.

Tickets for the event can be purchased online or by calling the Robinson Grand ticketing center at 855-773-6283.