WV Dept of Ag. holds food safety training course

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Agriculture held a course today to help ensure food processors provide consumers with safe products for human consumption.

The three day course is being held at the Courtyard Marriott in Bridgeport and recognized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Roughly 15 students have enrolled in this course and students who complete the course will become certified.

“We’re doing that by ensuring that food producers and processors understand the principles of controlling food-born pathogens and therefore we can prevent or control these organisms in such a way that they don’t pose a hazard to the consumer,” Virginia Tech’s Robert William said.

The course is a joint effort between the state DHHR, the Department of Agriculture and the West Virginia Farm Safety Training team.