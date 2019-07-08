WV Dept. of Ag hosts food safety training course

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Food producers and regulators met Monday to discuss how to prevent or limit food product recalls.

The event was hosted by the West Virginia Department of Agriculture in an effort to train food processors and producers on how to handle product recalls.

The course taught those in attendance that practicing food safety fundamentals are the best way to ensure your product is safe for the market.

Dr. Rob Williams, a professor at Virginia Tech, said having food regulators and producers in the training together provided them an opportunity to discuss the latest trends in food handling procedures.