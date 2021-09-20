WV Emergency Management Division kicks off Rail Safety week

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The West Virginia Emergency Management Division is raising awareness of safe choices near railroad tracks.

WVEMD is teaming up with law enforcement for “Operation Clear Track” for this year’s annual Rail Safety Week. Coordinated by Amtrak Police and Operation Lifesaver Inc, Operation Clear Track aims to reduce the approximately 2,000 serious injuries and deaths each year in the U.S. around railroad tracks and trains.

“Safety awareness for those in vehicles or on foot at rail crossings is vital, but so is pedestrian safety on the tracks.” said Dr. William Minear, chief of the EMD Response & Infrastructure Protection section. “Anything limiting a pedestrian’s ability to hear an approaching train, like ear buds or headphones, can lead to a preventable tragedy.”

“In the U.S., every three hours a vehicle or person is struck by a train,” said Operation Lifesaver, Inc. Executive Director Rachel Maleh. “Together we can help stop track tragedies.”

Throughout the week of Sept. 20-26 WVEMD will share tips on how to stop track tragedies on their Twitter and Facebook page.

For more information about Rail Safety Week, Operation Clear Track, and other rail safety initiatives and tips visit here.