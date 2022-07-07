BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – WV Fitness 24 is partnering with Necco Foster Care by gathering school supplies for the foster youth until Aug. 6.

They are asking for donations of new and unopened items including:

Book bags

Pencils

Coloring pencils

Markers

Erasers

Folders

Notebooks

Other school supplies

Despite only beginning the collection a few days prior, as of July 7, the group has already received about 20 book bags out of their goal of 80. There are other places helping with the donations as well.

The idea came about when Nolan Tucci, General Manager of WV Fitness 24, was talking to a group instructor at the gym who works with Necco Foster Care. They began discussing what they could do to help.

“I think one of the biggest things is just, I don’t know if a lot of people know how much help they really need, some of these kids, or like, anything about it. Like, I didn’t know a whole lot about it until I started talking to the lady here. Like we did an event about a month ago with them, we did it here and that’s kinda really when it hit us, like, how much we wanted to start helping, and getting involved with that as well.”

He added that the part he loved the most was seeing how happy the kids and parents were at the event; it was a “good feeling,” he added.

If interested in donating, WV Fitness 24, located in Bridgeport, will be a local drop-off spot for these donations until Aug. 6. Donations can also be made directly to Necco Foster Care by calling 681-404-3777 or emailing nhawkins@necco.org.