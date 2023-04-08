BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — An Easter adoption event was held at WV Fitness 24 in Bridgeport with the Humane Society of Harrison County on Saturday.

An Easter egg hunt for kids and pups was held at noon and Cartoon Headquarters was on hand with its inflatable fun zone and face painting. The event included live music by Daniel Jaggie and Friends, food trucks as well as a few local businesses showing their support.

“It has been a great day so far. We have had a lot of people interested in dogs. We’ve had three dogs either adopted or going on foster trial. And two of our cats are going for adoption,” Frankie Dennison, executive director of the Humane Society of Harrison County, said.

Representatives of WV Fitness 24 said the location is a permeant drop-off for the humane society, collecting food for members and non-members. They also said that their goal is to be more involved with the community.

“We’ve already covered every single adoption fee for the humane society. We’ve had almost every cat adopted. I think they went to go grab some more, and a lot of the dogs too,” Nolan Tucci, general manager of WV Fitness 24, said.