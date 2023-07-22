BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The WV Fitness 24 in Bridgeport hosted its seventh annual Jumping in July event on Saturday, which focused on the Humane Society of Harrison County.

This is the second year where the event was hosted in the parking lot of the gym, and about 70 local vendors came out to promote their businesses for the community.

The Harrison County Humane Society also brought cats and dogs for anyone to adopt. WV Fitness 24 has had an ongoing partnership with the humane society, where anyone can donate toys or food for the animals.

Nolan Tucci, general manager of WV Fitness 24, said, “we’ve been doing partnerships with the Humane Society for a while now. We’re a permanent drop off here at the gym, so anyone can donate food, toys, whatever to help them out. Also, something we want to do even more long-term is do a lot of collaborations with local businesses all over north central West Virginia.”

There was a variety of fun activities for all ages, such as a petting and feeding zoo, games, a dunk-tank and face-painting for the kids. There were also multiple food trucks to choose from.

The event was completely open to the public, and WV Fitness 24 hopes to continue hosting charity events for years to come.