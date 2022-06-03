BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The West Virginia Game Changers and The Bridge Sports Complex held their first-ever Tailgate Extravaganza on Friday evening at the City Net Center.

The evening included free food, music, ax throwing, a dunk tank, a meet-and-greet with WVU football players and more.

WV Game Changers hold Tailgate Extravaganza (WBOY Image)

The highlight of the evening was speaker Ryan Leaf, a former NFL quarterback.

Founders from WV Game Changers said the organization’s purpose is to create change, and they’re hoping to help one student at a time.

“Our family went through horrors with our daughter, who was an all-state basketball player. She’s 10 years clean now, but we saw, as crazy as this sounds, if fentanyl were around then, I’m not sure we would have had her, and too many parents are putting their kids in the ground,” said WV Game Changers Executive Director Joe Boczek.

According to the WV Game Changers website, “GameChanger is a student-powered substance misuse prevention movement connecting West Virginia students and the educators who care about them with the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation to build school environments which prevent student opioid and other drug use before it starts.”

