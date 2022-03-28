CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Notre Dame High School and St. Mary’s School are offering an open house later this week to show prospective students and parents about the school.

The open house idea came from being secluded during the pandemic with strict procedures and the desire for students to take advantage of opportunities related to the Hope Scholarship.

The scholarship, funded by the state, pays up to $4,300 for students moving from a public school to a private school in West Virginia.

Notre Dame High School, WV (WBOY Image)

“We want to take the time to show people what we have to offer here because a lot of people don’t know much about us or don’t know what we stand for. So, one of the big things about the schools that we like to promote is our faith-based education,” said Kelly Light, Principal of Notre Dame High School.

“We’re thrilled with the school and we love it. We’re excited for this opportunity that the state has provided with the Hope Scholarship because we hope that it makes this an option for parents who maybe haven’t had it as an option before now,” said Krista Arnold, a parent of three students between the two schools.

The open house will take place on April 1 from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. for anyone who is interested.

