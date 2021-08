CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Officials with the Italian Heritage Festival have cancelled the event for the second year in a row.

The annual event was set to start on Friday after missing last year due to the COVID pandemic.

In a Facebook message to 12 News this evening, festival officials called it a “very tough, yet intelligent decision,” adding that “the health of our community is the number one priority.”

