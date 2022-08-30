CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival held a celebration at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center Tuesday evening.

Because of the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Italian Heritage Festival has been waiting for two years to hold an in-person festival and celebrate with friends and family. Six honorees were celebrated during the ceremony, including the Italian-American Man of the Year, Italian-American Woman of the Year, Honorary Italian Man of the Year, Honorary Italian Woman of the Year, Mother of the Year, and Distinguished Pillar Award Recipient.

“I think one of the most important things about our honorees is that they, they are so different as a group, but as a whole, they have all contributed in ways that we should all aim and achieve to do within our professions and within our families. And it’s our opportunity to give back to them and to honor them for everything that they have done,” said Lauren Moore, a West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival Board Member and Chair of the Honorees Committee.

On Wednesday, the Italian Heritage Festival will host a golf tournament at Bridgeport Country Club. The festival is free to attend and will include a booth with fresh, hot fritti on 3rd and Main streets by City Hall.