CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – For Labor Day weekend, the 44th annual West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival is taking place in downtown Clarksburg. The festival began around 11 on Friday morning and will be going on until Sunday evening.

Bill Boyles, the Vice Chairman of the festival described the event as a reunion for the festival’s Board of Directors as the summer comes to a close. “People live a fast-paced life, everybody’s busy and we try to come together and share our heritage with one another so that we can just have a great weekend, Labor Day weekend, fun time, meeting/seeing old people,” he said about the festival.

For this year’s festival, the planners wanted to host events that have been held in the past, while also trying to incorporate some new ones. Boyles stated that one of the most important traditions is the community events that take place before the festival even begins.

“We have so many different little events that accumulate that starts the festival,” Boyles commented. “We need all this stuff that is kind of a lead-in.” Therefore, helping prepare the board and members of the community for these events helps draw up excitement before the actual festival starts.

Some of the events that were held leading into this year’s festival included a pasta cook-off, which was brought back after four years, a 5k run, a meatball-eating contest, and a hot pepper eating competition.

“We’re just growing,” Boyles stated. “We’ve got a good group of board members right now, everybody’s working together, and a lot of people don’t understand so much goes on behind the scenes. The logistics part of this festival is unreal.”

The festival includes live music, several different activities/raffles and 49 vendors, which Boyles said is the largest number of vendors they’ve had so far. Boyles also credited the sponsors for the continued success of the WV Italian Heritage Festival, stating that their funding and help have allowed the festival to continue to grow since its inception in 1979.

“You know, it’s not just for this area; we have people come from out-of-state, out of the country, from Italy, so it’s just a wonderful gathering for all of us. And you don’t have to be Italian to enjoy this,” he added.

If you’ve missed the festival so far, it is also scheduled to go on from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, according to the event website.