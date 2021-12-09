WV law enforcement trained to handle missing child cases

Law enforcement officers from around West Virginia came to Bridgeport to attend a missing child training. (WBOY Image)

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Several law enforcement agencies from north central West Virginia and beyond were invited to a training on missing children and child abduction in Bridgeport.

This training was hosted by the Bridgeport Police Department and 16 other agencies also attended the meeting.

Officers learned about rapid deployment and the procedures involved in looking for children to make sure all cases are thoroughly investigated and treated the same.

Law enforcement officers from around West Virginia came to Bridgeport to attend a missing child training. (WBOY Image)

Bridgeport Police Chief John Walker said the class was so popular with several agencies that it filled up within two days.

“We’re always looking to make the quality of life better in our neighborhoods, and like I said, we want to be prepared for anything that might happen, and this is going to make a real impact should someone come missing, or a child comes missing. We have the tools and resources to respond rapidly and find this child,” said Chief Walker.

Chief Walker also said that while cases like this are rare in the area, it’s better to get training now than when it’s too late.