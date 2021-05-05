WV Municipal Leage discuss American Rescue Plan with Harrison County Mayors’ Association

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Harrison County Mayors’ Association held its meeting Wednesday night in Clarksburg City Hall cambers.

In that meeting, representatives from the West Virginia Municipal League were on hand to discuss with the mayors regarding funding from the American Rescue Plan. Those representatives said more detail guidance will be forthcoming from the U.S. Treasury on how those funds can used around May 10th.

“We know average citizens say, ‘well patch the potholes, or pave the streets,’ well that may not be allowed under the guidance. What we are pushing for, and I know our members are, these mayors are all pushing for that has the broadest possible use for infrastructure, because we know every community is unique and has different circumstances,” said Travis Blosser, Executive Director of the West Virginia Municipal League.

U.S. Treasury has guidelines within the exiting bill of the American Rescue Plan of how the funds are to be spent. Officials with the WV Municipal League stated a lot more information from the treasury will be coming to municipalities soon with greater explanation of the uses for the funds.

“The governor’s office, we’ve had discussions with them,” Blosser said. “We know the legislature as well as the governor’s office is consistently interested in making sure that projects are advanced in this state whether that be broadband, infrastructure. And so, we know there are ongoing discussions occurring that money be available to partner with folks.”

Senator Manchin and State Auditor J.B. McCuskey have been traveling across the Mountain State meeting with cities, towns, and villages as well as counties talking about standards and rules governing how the monies are to be spent.

“There is over $4 Billion dollar need just in storm water infrastructure in this state,” Blosser said. “So, there is a huge need for infrastructure. Anyone who drives on roads, whether they are city or state, see the fact that there is a need for infrastructure spending. We are spending billions of dollars on road infrastructure work, it’s still not enough. There is more money that has to be spent on infrastructure projects.”

Many communities across the state are expressing they need to American Rescue Plan funds to help with community infrastructure projects.