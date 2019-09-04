WV Municipal League Hall of Fame honors Jim Nutter for his service in city government

STONEWOOD, W.Va. – Councilman Jim Nutter was recognized at Tuesday’s city council meeting.

Nutter is the second longest serving mayor for the City of Stonewood and was inducted into the West Virginia Municipal League Hall of Fame just a few months ago.

Nutter has been part of Stonewood’s city government for more than 30 years. Nutter was recognized by Sheriff Robert Matheny with a plaque and members of the West Virginia Municipal League were on hand with a presentation to him as well.

“I like to see things done and I want to know why they are not done. But I like to see things spiffy, nice,” said Jim Nutter, West Virginia Municipal League Hall of Fame member.

Stonewood City Council said that Nutter cares about the kids in the community and the importance of public works just to name a few.

“He’s selfless, not at all about himself, nothing for him. [He] doesn’t want any attention, doesn’t want, not real crazy about notoriety, none of that. And he’s just a good go to man,” said Jim Terango, Mayor of the City of Stonewood.

Nutter also stated that he was surprised to be receiving the recognition from the West Virginia Municipal League and has nothing but love for his city.