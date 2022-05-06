BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The West Virginia Jazz Society is hoping to help people suffering from the conflict in Ukraine with the power of music.

The society has launched West Virginia Music Without Borders, inspired by the group Doctors Without Borders, which helps injured civilians in conflict.

WV Music Without Borders will plan concerts, with all proceeds going to the international group.

The first concert will be held on Friday, May 6 at Brickside Bar and Grille in Bridgeport.

While the concert idea has been in the works since before COVID-19, officials with WV Music Without Borders are excited to see things get started.

“It feels great to be working with the artists and working with the venues and to be looking forward to seeing the music fans come out. It’s really a nice feeling, and we’re glad to be back,” said Eric Spelsburg, an organizer with WV Music Without Borders.

The concert on May 6 will feature The Latin Jazz Messengers and will start at 8 p.m. The next concert for the group will be on Friday, July 22.