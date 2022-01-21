WV National Guard providing COVID relief personnel to UHC

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – In an effort to support West Virginia healthcare facilities during the surge of COVID-19, Governor Jim Justice has deployed the West Virginia National Guard to hospitals throughout the state.

Eight members of the National Guard will begin greeting visitors and patients to United Hospital Center on Tuesday, Jan. 25 at hospital entrances, and Guard members will also assist with the COVID-19 testing drive-thru on the Bridgeport campus.

“We welcome the National Guard to UHC,” said Michael C. Tillman president and CEO at UHC. “With Guard members in place, it will free up hospital staff to care for patients.”

The West Virginia National Guard trained a number of soldiers in early January to aid hospitals across the state and provide relief amidst staff shortages and spiking COVID cases. In his Wednesday virtual COVID briefing, Gov. Justice announces that 200 more National Guard soldiers will be trained at Camp Dawson to help help the state’s hospitals.

Officials have already approved National Guard assistance for Grafton City Hospital in Taylor County and the Charleston Area Medical Center in Kanawha County.