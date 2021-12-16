BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – West Virginia Navigator held a free sign-up event at the Bridgeport conference center for ACA Marketplace Health Insurance plans.

Sign outside of Bridgeport Conference Center for WV Navigator (WBOY Image)

On Thursday, anyone interested in learning about enrollment for insurance got to meet privately with experts to discuss options specific to them.

Anyone who is not eligible for Medicare, Medicaid or employer-based insurance is able to enroll.

“(Advisors) can help navigate all the different plans that are available based on what their needs are, whether their primary care physician is in that plan or whether there’s a certain prescription that they may need so that they can help navigate them,” said Tamerra Gilmore, outreach coordinator for WV Navigator. “We don’t sway one way or the other. We’re just here to provide information, but this way they can make an educated decision on what works best for their home.”

Gilmore said it is important to have health insurance just for everyday health and prevention.

“Everybody should have some sort of healthcare so that they can go and get checked out to make sure that they don’t have an issue, and if there is, they can go and see a specialist and get things taken care and just and overall wellbeing for their families,” Gilmore said.

WV Navigator coverage book (WBOY Image)

Experts said this year, people are getting health insurance plans for a little as $10 a month.

“Most people will be able to qualify for substantially lower costs this year if they get their insurance on the Marketplace,” said Jeremy Smith, program director for WV Navigator. “We are really urging people to look at the new plans and prices that are being released this year. In a lot of cases, the plans are more affordable than we have ever seen. Even if you have looked into insurance on the Marketplace in past years and were not very happy, you should definitely look into it again this year.”

West Virginia Navigator is planning to hold more free sign-up events before enrollment closes on Jan. 15. Advisors are also able to provide enrollment assistance over the phone or in-person in their offices in Fairmont, Charleston, Huntington and Martinsburg.

More information is available by calling (304) 356-5834 or visiting the website at www.acanavigator.com.