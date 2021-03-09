WV NOW hosts online event to support Caregivers as Candidates Bill

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – West Virginia National Organization for Women hosted an online event Tuesday in support of House Bill 2927.

That bill would allow campaign funds to be used by candidates for caregiving expenses if passed. The bill was created to eliminate caregiving-related barriers to anyone seeking public office.

“Caregiving is never black nor white, and it’s definitely not democrat or republican. We care for those who are in our homes, those whom we are responsible for, our parents, our children, and extended family members,” said Danielle Walker, West Virginia House of Delegates, Monongalia County, District 51. “Independent living is also safety; it is an ease of less stress to take care of those that we love. That is exactly what Senate Bill 597 and House Bill 2927 is expressing.”

Passage of House Bill 2927 would update state code to match federal standards. Caregiving expenses are permitted in at least 19 other states thus far.

“Caregiving comes in so many different forms. And I think it is really important that people who are engaged in all of these activities are represented in the house of delegates and in the state senate, and in any office. We need people with real-life experiences,” said Kayla Young, West Virginia House of Delegates, Kanawha County, District 35.

The Caregivers as Candidates Bill enables candidates to use their own campaign funds for caregiving costs incurred while campaigning, much like campaign funds can be used for clothing, signs, or food and drinks at events.

Currently, campaign financing rules favor candidates with independent financial resources who can easily cover campaign-related caregiving costs.