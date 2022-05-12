BRIDGEPORT, W.Va – Healthcare providers that work with women and babies drove from all over the state to gather at the Bridgeport Conference Center, where the West Virginia Perinatal Partnership held its Annual Spring Conference.

This conference originally started around five or six years ago, where these providers come together to get updated information and resources that will be taken back to their organizations and facilities. There were also multiple special guest speakers giving anyone who attended new ideas on certain topics. While it is an annual event, this is the first Spring conference back since before the pandemic.

Melanie Riley, the nursing coordinator for the WV Perinatal Partnership, said, “We do a lot of programs and quality improvement projects, so we’re in touch with our customers around the state throughout the year. But to get back together in person, and be able to look at people’s faces and talk to each other and share materials. We’re just very very glad.” She also added that this conference is all about information, resources, and making connections with others throughout the state.

There were several topics on the agenda for Maternity and Neonatal Care. If anyone missed this conference, here is a list of everything that was discussed:

Respectful Care – Introducing the new AWHONN Toolkit for maternity care

Bereavement and Perinatal Loss– Liz Cohen, MSW

AIM Updates

WV Birthscore – Data Collection process, and use – Amna Uma, Candice LeFeber

Doulas in L&D – Your New Best Friend–Dr. Robin Weiss

Breastfeeding Updates—Molly McMillion

Hypoglycemia in Neonate -Robin Zuniga and Dr. Copland

COVID 19 – Care and Vaccination Trends in the Perinatal Population

Love Your Birth Control – A Shared Decision Making Approach to Contraceptive Counseling

Registration will be opening soon for the Annual Perinatal Summit, which is a large event that will be held on October 13 and 14 at Stonewall Resort. This event has been held every year, besides 2020, since 2006.