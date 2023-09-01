CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Secretary of State held a ribbon cutting on Friday for its newest office in Clarksburg.

The new office is located at 153 West Main Street in Clarksburg on the third floor of the West Virginia State Office Building, also known as the North-Central West Virginia Business Hub.

West Virginia Secretary of State, Mac Warner attended the event and greeted those who came to the office’s open house. Secretary of State staff, local officials and members of the Harrison County Chamber were also present for the event.

12 News spoke with Mac Warner on why the Clarksburg location was chosen.

“We’re really thrilled to be here because this provides basically a one-stop service to all the people in north-central West Virginia. They can come in and not only deal with the secretary of state’s office, tax, workforce, labor, and the small business administrations successfully so, any question that you have about state government, but we should also either be able to answer it for you right here or get you pointed in the right direction,” Warner said.

The West Virginia Secretary of State’s Clarksburg office will be open Mondays through Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. You can keep up with the Secretary of State’s office through its Facebook page.