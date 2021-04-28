WV Secretary of State visits Harrison County schools for WV Young Voter Registration Day

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner visited four Harrison County high schools Wednesday to celebrate the inaugural “West Virginia Young Voter Registration Day”.

Secretary Warner visited Bridgeport, Liberty, Robert C. Byrd, and Lincoln high schools to put on a voter’s registration drive and celebrate the 50th anniversary of the 26th Amendment, which lowered the voting age from 21 to 18.

Warner traveled with actor Lee Dean who portrayed former U.S. Senator Jennings Randolph, who originally helped pass the bill on this day in 1971.

The pair talked to students about the history of the 26th Amendment and the importance of voting.

“We’re getting out to one, help educate the students about this proud legacy we have both in Harrison County and in West Virginia, and then encouraging them to get involved with the political process.” Mac Warner, WV Secretary of State

Seventy other schools across the state took part in voter registration drives.