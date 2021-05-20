WV State Police plan DUI checkpoint for Thursday night in Harrison County

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The West Virginia State Police will be holding a sobriety checkpoint in Harrison County, Thursday evening.

The checkpoint will be held from 6:00 p.m. to Midnight on Route 58 at the Interstate 79 overpass, in Anmoore, according to troopers.

The checkpoint will be conducted in an effort to deter and detect impaired drivers, state troopers said.

“It is not the intention of the West Virginia State Police to inconvenience the motoring public, but to make the highways safer for those traveling in West Virginia,” according to a statement from the State Police