WV State Police plan DUI checkpoint for Thursday night in Harrison County

Harrison

by:

Posted: / Updated:
dui checkpoint_1547237587391.jpg.jpg

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The West Virginia State Police will be holding a sobriety checkpoint in Harrison County, Thursday evening.

The checkpoint will be held from 6:00 p.m. to Midnight on Route 58 at the Interstate 79 overpass, in Anmoore, according to troopers.

The checkpoint will be conducted in an effort to deter and detect impaired drivers, state troopers said.

“It is not the intention of the West Virginia State Police to inconvenience the motoring public, but to make the highways safer for those traveling in West Virginia,” according to a statement from the State Police

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories