CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Flag Day ceremonies are held all over the world on Flag Day, and West Virginia is no exception. The Harrison County Elks, Lodge 2875, partnered with the West Virginia Veterans Nursing Facility in celebrating Flag Day on June 14.

Veterans, guests, and staff gathered together at the Nursing Facility on Wednesday. To start the ceremony off, a prayer was said. Afterward, the history behind each flag was read off while a scouting pack carried each flag to where it belonged. Mini flags were also handed out to attendees while officials thanked veterans for their service.

Mike Jacobs, Harrison County Elks, Lodge 2875’s Exalted Ruler spoke to 12 News about why it is important to get veterans engaged with Flag Day. He said, “it’s important to let them know that they are appreciated. You know, they don’t hear it enough, and it’s important for them to hear it from the rest of us. And then that’s why we try to do what we can for them. You know, look at them, they’re human beings just like us and they’re here because of what they did for us.”

This is the fourth year the Elks have celebrated Flag Day with the Nursing Facility, which they usually hold outside. Due to the weather on Wednesday, they were unable to go through with the Flag Burning Ceremony, but they will be doing it in the Fall at the Elk’s location.

Jacobs mentioned that the Lodge always looks forward to celebrating with the veterans every year and that it is a big day for their Lodge.