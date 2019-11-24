WV Wing Civil Air Patrol holds 3rd Annual Cadet AE Weekend

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The third annual Cadet Aerospace Education Weekend was held at the Robert C. Byrd National Aerospace Education Center in Bridgeport.

The West Virginia Wing of the Civil Air Patrol hosted cadets from around the state to spend their weekend participating in communication and STEM sessions.

“This gives them information about the Aerospace Industry all together, it’s a big industry all over the world and people don’t realize what a footprint it has here in North Central West Virginia and some of the companies that are here, we train A.E. mechanics here and we’re showing the cadets this is an option they have, said Captain Bruce Dawson, an instructor at the center.

Cadets also had the chance to explore aviation facilities on the property and learn more about the aerospace industry.