CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A West Virginia woman is sharing her unconventional weight loss journey with the nation.

Alissa Clayton documented her journey to losing 60 pounds on TikTok and was featured on Good Morning America Saturday to talk more about it.

Alissa Clayton Tiktok page

Clayton said she lost the weight using the drug Ozempic which is used to treat type 2 diabetes and long-term weight management.

She combined Ozempic with diet and exercise and saw the pounds shed off over the course of 18 months.

“I wanted something that was non invasive. Being pre-diabetic that’s scary. I mean if I’m 60 pounds lighter then I was a year ago I feel like that has increased the quality of my life hopefully the length of my life,” she said in an interview with GMA.

Ozempic is not exclusively approved for weight loss, however it is very similar to the medication Wegovy which is FDA approved for weight loss.

Due to the popularity of use and supply chain issues, the FDA has reported shortages of both drugs.