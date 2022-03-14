CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources held open house meetings on March 14 and 15 for public comment on proposed hunting, fishing and trapping regulations for 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Comments will be accepted on proposed 2022 big game hunting regulations for white-tailed deer, wild turkey, black bear and boar, general hunting and trapping regulations for 2023-2024, and 2023 fishing regulations.

“It’s an opportunity for sportsmen, and sports-ladies, to voice their concerns or, if they’re happy about something, come out and tell us, hey I love this that you’re doing, we like to hear both positive and negative, so it’s always a work in progress we’re always looking to do things better. If there’s somewhere we can improve, so it helps to know what the public wants, they’re our customers,” said Mark Scott, Assistant Chief Fish Management, West Virginia Division of Natural Resources.

Open house meetings on March 15, 2022:

Triadelphia – Cabela’s (second floor conference room)

Moorefield – South Branch Inn (RT. 220 and Corridor H)

Summersville – Summersville High School

Lewisburg – State Fairgrounds

Logan – Chief Logan State Park Conference Center

Vienna – Vienna Community Building (across from the Jackson Middle School)

Written comments from the public on the proposed regulations are also encouraged. The questionnaire for written comments will be available at each public meeting or can be downloaded here. All questionnaires must be submitted to Division of Natural Resources Wildlife Resource Section in Elkins by April 1. The mailing address for submission is provided in the document.