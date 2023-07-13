CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Department of Highways has begun twenty projects throughout the state as part of the Americans with Disabilities Act’s (ADA) Curb Ramp Installation.

One of those projects is taking place in Harrison County, where 252 curb ramps are being installed throughout Shinnston, Clarksburg, and Anmoore. Raymond Patrick, WVDOT Assistant Director and ADA Coordinator has estimated that Harrison County’s project will last until September 27, 2024.

These projects cost around $15 million a year, which is split between the ten districts in WV. Other counties and cities that are benefitting from this project include:

ADA curb ramps, Clarksburg, Anmoore, and Shinnston. (Harrison County)

ADA curb ramps, Tunnelton, Albright, Kingwood, Rowlesburg, Newburg, Reedsville, Masontown, and Brandonville. (Preston County)

ADA curb ramps, Vienna. (Wood County)

WV 14 ADA curb ramps, Elizabeth, Mineral Wells and Interstate 77 rest areas. (Wirt and Wood counties)

ADA curb ramps, Richwood, Summersville, and Mount Hope. (Fayette and Nicholas counties)

Lorado Bridge deck renovation. (Logan County)

ADA curb ramps, Bayard, Petersburg, Capon Bridge. (Grant and Hampshire counties)

Hurricane Road paving. (Putnam County)

Hedgesville High School Bridge replacement. (Berkeley County)(Roads to Prosperity)

US 19 paving, Appalachian Drive to New River Gorge Bridge. (Fayette County)

Sandy Creek Deck Girder Bridge replacement. (Barbour and Taylor counties)

Meadow Lane roundabout. (Berkeley County)

Flatwoods Interchange bridge renovations, Interstate 79. (Braxton County)

District 2 guardrail replacements. (Cabell, Lincoln, Logan, Mingo, and Wayne counties)

District 9 road striping. (Fayette, Greenbrier, and Nicholas counties)

District 10 road striping. (McDowell, Mercer, Raleigh, and Wyoming counties)

Princeton overhead bridge replacement. (Mercer County)

James River Road overpass renovation, US 52. (Cabell County)

While discussing the curb ramps with Patrick, he mentioned that the ramps must be upgraded before pavement projects or alterations of roadways in the same area can begin, which is the ultimate goal of this project. However, it has not yet been determined when the pavement projects on the roadways themselves will begin.

Patrick explained that the Department of Highways is required to ensure that any pedestrian infrastructure that’s already established along roadways is accessible to all citizens. He said, “that’s what the curb ramp program does to ensure our curb ramp access, which would include on and off sidewalks, crosswalks, and then post buttons. But all of that is compliant prior to paving.”

The curb ramp program has been running since 2013, which included a dedicated process to upgrade the curb ramps before beginning pavement projects in 2018. The process to install the ramps is known as the “design-build method,” meaning the contractor with a low bid is evaluated and potentially awarded the project. Once awarded, the contractor has until the designated completion date to design and construct all the programs within the project.