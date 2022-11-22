CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — November marks the beginning of canopy clearing season for the West Virginia Division of Highways (WCDOH).

DOH officials said cutting the branches and brush that hang over the roadways is a vital part of prolonging the life of the roads in our state.

Clearing the trees will also allow sunlight to reach the pavement. Officials said the light helps to dry the roads, which also contributes to a longer-lasting road.

“When they’re cutting the canopy, we have to close the sections of road while they’re felling the trees and tree limbs during this time to keep any debris from hitting the vehicles. just expect delays during this time,” said WVDOH District 4 Interim District Manager Michael Daley.

Daley said travelers should expect those delays for canopy clearing between 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Nov. 15 to March 31.