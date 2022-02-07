WVDOH combats snow plow worker shortage

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) has been working through the winter with a shortage of CDL certified workers.

District 4, with headquarters in Bridgeport, is down 66 employees, and 51 of them are CDL certified.

To combat the shortage, WVDOH will pay for permanent uncertified workers to get their CDL’s. There are also 5 mechanic positions that need to be filled. Temporary workers, CDL certified, are being hired also.

To apply for a permanent position, visit the West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) website under careers. Mechanics and CDL drivers applications are available as of Feb. 7. Interested temporary employees can call (304) 842-3107 to begin the application process.

“It is a very secure job, we always are out there working on the roads, either weekends, evening, we always have employees out, especially now with the snow season, followed right behind that we have our pothole season, so we will be doing our Pothole Blitz to have every pothole patched before Memorial day,” said Aaron Stevens, Deputy District Engineer, District 4.

Patch work for potholes during the winter weather will be temporary, but work will be more thorough when the weather warms up. There will not be any “throw and go” repairs where asphalt is thrown in the hole without any prep work. Pot holes will be milled out, tacked, and patched with asphalt, then rolled level to the ground. Holes that can’t be milled will be squared off and tacked, then patched and compacted.

Aaron Stevens, Deputy District Engineer, District 4, speaks to the community and talks about the worker shortage.

Work for new WVDOT employees will continue throughout the year. Once the snow has cleared, there will be patching, ditching and stabilization work for the rest of the year.