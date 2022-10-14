FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The West Virginia Division of highways is moving forward with plans for ADA compliant ramps in Harrison and Marion Counties.

“We have pre-construction meetings setup for the 3 projects and schedules will be set after that,” A WVDOH construction engineer said in a statement. “These are design build projects so there will be a time at the start of the project that will be design activities only and no visible work. That won’t mean the project has stalled, only that design and planning are taking place.”

WVDOH (WBOY Image)

The cost of the ramps is expected to be $1,299,159.

The WVDOH finalized plans for 12 other projects including: