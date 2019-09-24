WVDOH to repair damages on second street westbound ramp, closure expected

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The West Virginia Division of Highways have advised drivers to a traffic delay and lane closure on the US 50, Second Street Westbound ramp.

The beginning on Wednesday, September 25 from 7 a.m. – Thursday, October 10 at 7 a.m.

The closure has been implemented to repair damage to the existing bridge girder.

Alternate routes will be the Joyce Street Exit and the Chestnut Street Exit. The WVDOH said that inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

