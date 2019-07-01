WVJC and Quiet Dell UMC partner to keep kids fed during summer break

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Students with West Virginia Junior College are partnering with a Harrison County church to make sure kids stay fed during the summer months.

For the second year in a row, WVJC is asking the public to bring non-perishable food items to drop-off locations at its Bridgeport campus or at the Quiet Dell United Methodist Church.

Monday was the first day of the food drive, and organizers say it has been an effective way of helping keep local kids nourished.

“Last year, we had a student who attends the church, who was telling us they were getting a little low on supplies,” food drive coordinator and WVJC teacher David Cutright said. “Obviously through the summer months, kids struggle a little bit with food, having school out and such, so we started doing that last year. It was a huge success. We were able to raise over 400 meals for the food bank and this year we decided to do it again.”

The drive goes until July 19 and in addition to food items, you’re encouraged to bring things like diapers, toothbrushes, soap and other toiletries.