WVJC holds Back to School Bash

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The West Virginia Junior College in Bridgeport held their Back to School Bash on Monday at their Bridgeport campus.

Some of the activities available for kids included a rock wall, face painting, a dunk tank and cornhole.

The bash also gave out backpacks filled with school supplies to kids.

Some of the backpacks filled with school supplies that were given to kids at the bash

Coordinators for the event said they’re excited to bring an event like this to the kids of the community.

“We were super excited to get everybody here. We were just hoping for a good turnout, and it looks like we have a wonderful event happening here. So, it’s really heartwarming to see everyone here,” said Amanda Poling, Clinical Coordinator of the WVJC Nursing School.

The idea for the bash started with nursing students at the school needing to do a community project for class credit.