BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – West Virginia Junior College (WVJC) in Bridgeport held a “Back to School Bash” on Tuesday.

The event featured a mini carnival with food and games for families to enjoy. WVJC was giving out 200 backpacks filled with school supplies to kids that attended the event.

“We’re super excited,” WVJC Admin Assist McKenzie Brown said. “We’re really excited to see everyone come out, we have people from the army reserves, a lot of students and family came out to support so we’re really excited to see the community come out and get some school supplies to kick off that back to school year.”

Wednesday will be the first day of school for some Preston, Harrison and Tucker County Schools.