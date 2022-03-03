CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The West Virginia University Extension Services has started its spring Master Gardener program.

Throughout the training program, participants will learn more about gardening and horticulture in areas such as plant propagation, garden animals, pest management, composting, and many others.

A greenhouse (WBOY Image)

The first class for the course starts Thursday, March 3, and the course goes until mid-June. WVU Extension Agent of Harrison County Jennifer Friend said it’s a long class but it’s very worthwhile.

“The Master Gardener program is an educational and volunteer program,” Friend said. “So, not only do they get a cohort of people that they can bounce ideas off of, but they also get to do activities that help better the community and offer educational opportunities to those who may not have the time to go through the Master Gardener program, but they can learn some valuable gardening knowledge from those extension master gardeners.”

Registration has closed for the spring classes but those interested can register for the fall classes through WVU Harrison County Extension Office at 304-624-8650.