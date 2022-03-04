BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – A Harrison County businessman and philanthropist is giving high school students the opportunity to meet WVU football players up close and personal.

John Elbert

John Ebert, who owns a string of McDonald’s restaurants, brought eight Mountaineer student-athletes to Bridgeport High School Friday morning. Some of those players included Fairmont native Zack Frazier, Morgantown’s Nick Malone, Wyatt Milum, Bryce Ford-Wheaton, Sam James, Kaden Prather, and WVU Legacy and Fairmont native Dante Stills.

Ebert sponsors these players using the NCAA’s recently adopted Name, Image and Likeness policy. The athletes have been to seven schools in two days talking to students about values and promoting the use of the McDonald’s App.

“West Virginia does not have a national football team, and West Virginia is the big sport here,” said Elbert. “So, we got some people they really look up to; it’s really exciting after we talk where they come up and have their pictures taken with the players. It’s been a great last couple of days.”

Ebert and his father started a Mcdonald’s empire with the Nutter Fort location and have since expanded ownership to 40 McDonald’s restaurants.