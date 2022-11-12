MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – On Nov. 11, a free “Arts and Craft Show” began in WVU’s Mountainlair gold and blue ballrooms at 11 a.m.

The event is part of “Mountaineer Week” at West Virginia University, where they are showing Appalachian culture through some events. The arts and craft show will run through Nov. 12 and Nov. 13 as well. Both days will begin at 11 a.m. Meanwhile, Saturday will end at 8 p.m., while Sunday will close the event at 4 p.m.

A variety of food and craft vendors traveled from all over West Virginia to participate in the show, as well as to show off some of their goodies. Some of the items being sold were books, professional photographs, fudge, baskets, pottery and more.

The Fudge Guy (WBOY Image)

Boyce Glass Art (WBOY Image)

Krazy Kreations by Jodi (WBOY Image)

Vendors included:

Chasing Happy

Sugar Pop Press

Novels Set in West Virginia

The Fudge Guy

Pawsitively delish

Larry’s Awesome Sauces

Coal Country Woodworking

Cartwright’s Creations, Inc.

MBC Bakery

Boyce Art Glass

Sassy Gals Gourmet Treats

Every hour, door prizes are handed out from each vendor. This happens when you sign a paper with your name and put it into the box at the door when arriving. Whichever vendor’s turn it is to pick a name will do so, and those who win items will report to the front table to receive the prize. There was $2,400 worth of door prizes this year.

The craft show was originally started up in 1972, when it became part of mountaineer week. Jason Burns, mountaineer week coordinator, mentioned why it is important to have the craft show for those in the community.

Burns said, “well West Virginia is the only state completely within’ the boundary of the Appalachian region. So we are celebrating the culture and traditions of the people who live here, of our home state, so it’s just another way of celebrating West Virginia um, through our traditional crafts and um, music, art, and things like that.”

There was also a quilt show going on across the street at E. Moore hall, following the same times and days as the arts and crafts show.