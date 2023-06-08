CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Blue Knights West Virginia Chapter II presented a donation Thursday evening to WVU Medicine Children’s.

The Blue Knights are a motorcycle club made of up police officers. Club members sold raffle tickets and matched those proceeds from the raffle giving WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital 12 thousand dollars to help with their comfort fund. Hospital officials stated those funds help families who are traveling to the hospital or who have a child that is currently in the hospital.

“It helps support meals when they [patients and families] are up here, it helps support lodging, it helps with travel costs so they can focus on getting their child healthier, and better, and not have to worry about other things,” said Erin Blake, Director of Community Relations and Giving at WVU Medicine Children’s. “Our community really comes together to support kids, and they just continue to do it over and over again, and we can’t thank them enough for what they are doing and what they, they want to do on their own.”

Blue Knights West Virginia Chapter II has made the month of April the WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital month and all the funds raised during the month are given to them. Club members said that they want to raise more money to help the children as much as they possibly can.

“Law enforcement is one of those things that the first thing you think of is children. I mean adults are important, but I think everybody’s heart is torn when it comes to children. Anything we can do to help the children that is what we do,” said Ed Martin, President of Blue Knights WV Chapter II.

Martin added that the other charities they help are usually ball teams, other sports, and youth in the community because they are important to the members.