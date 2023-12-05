BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — WVU Medicine Hospice held a Gift of Light service at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport Tuesday night.

Hospice officials said the service is a time of remembrance for family members and caregivers of former hospice patients. Names were read of the loved ones who were remembered this holiday season and family members were able to light a battery-operated candle in remembrance of their them and to celebrate their lives.

“In the holidays, in Christmas, that we can have the light of the Lord of God that will help us in the midst of these dark times from any of these people that it’s seemingly a very dark time,” said Todd Syruws, the Chaplain and Spiritual Care Coordinator for WVU Medicine Hospice.

During the ceremony, WVU Medicine Volunteer Coordinator, Devany Yearsley spoke words of comfort to give families hope and togetherness during the holiday season.

“The candlelight service represents hope and light. It’s such a hard time during the holiday season to, to remember our loved ones and the hope and tradition. So, to do this and honor this,” Yearsley said.

The family members and caregivers in attendance were given Christmas tree ornaments to honor their loved one who has passed. A tree will also be lit in the hospice garden near the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center. Hospice officials said the service gives families a chance to get together and share memories and stories of their loved ones with others.