CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Butterflies scattered through the air on Saturday as WVU Medicine Hospice held its annual butterfly release at the Hospice Memorial Park in Clarksburg.

The yearly program represents hope and unity, and it gives the WVU Medicine Hospice team a chance to check in with their families and let them know that in this process and new transition in life, they are not alone.

The program started with a prayer by spiritual coordinator Todd Syruws and included music by Hospice RN, Megan and Brendan Rumney, a reading of names by social worker Kimberly Ford, a butterfly poem reading by WVU Medicine Hospice volunteer coordinator Devany Yearsley and the releasing of the butterflies.

“It’s truly a humbling experience. I honestly can’t put it into words just being a part of WVU Medicine Hospice and doing what we do every day, we have a heart for what we do,” Yearsley said. “Our families make a huge impact on us and in our lives. Um, there’s just no words to put to it.”

After the program concluded, attendees were welcomed to fellowship and refreshments.