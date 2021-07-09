WVU President E. Gordon Gee visits West Milford Elementary

WEST MILFORD, W.Va. – West Virginia University President E. Gordon Gee made a stop in Harrison County on Friday.

Gee and Student Government Association Vice President Hunter Moore visited West Milford Elementary School to meet with students and volunteers involved with the Energy Express Program, which is sponsored by WVU.

President Gee says that the Energy Express program is one of the most important programs the university offers to West Virginia students.

“I try to be in every county in the state sometime during the year, mostly in the summer, and one of the things I love to do most are see programs sponsored by the university and this program is one of the most important that we do,” said Gee.

Energy Express helps kids continue to read through the summer months so that their reading skills can stay sharp for the upcoming school year.