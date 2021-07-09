WVU President E. Gordon Gee visits West Milford Elementary

Harrison

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEST MILFORD, W.Va. – West Virginia University President E. Gordon Gee made a stop in Harrison County on Friday.

Gee and Student Government Association Vice President Hunter Moore visited West Milford Elementary School to meet with students and volunteers involved with the Energy Express Program, which is sponsored by WVU.

WVU President E. Gordon Gee visits students and volunteers with the Energy Express program

President Gee says that the Energy Express program is one of the most important programs the university offers to West Virginia students.

“I try to be in every county in the state sometime during the year, mostly in the summer, and one of the things I love to do most are see programs sponsored by the university and this program is one of the most important that we do,” said Gee.

Energy Express helps kids continue to read through the summer months so that their reading skills can stay sharp for the upcoming school year.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories