BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The WVU School of Nursing is now accepting applications for its new campus at WVU Medicine United Hospital Center in Bridgeport.

The new skills lab in the new WVU School of Nursing Campus (WBOY Image)

The newest class, which is a fast-track program for individuals who already hold a bachelor’s degree, is an 18-month-long program, running from January 2023 to August 2024.

The class will consist of 24 students and offer the same education and curriculum as the Morgantown campus.

The new skills lab in the new WVU School of Nursing Campus (WBOY Image)

“It’s very exciting. This is the only campus that WVU School of Nursing has that’s actually housed inside of a hospital, so, it’s unique in that respect. It’s also pretty close to Morgantown. So, we will have all of the resources that the larger university has to offer just minutes down the road,” said Veronica Gallo, Chair of the WVU School of Nursing Bridgeport campus.

To learn more about the program, you can visit the WVU School of Nursing website here.